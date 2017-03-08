Woman arrested after creating a disturbance at a tanning salon i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman arrested after creating a disturbance at a tanning salon in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycon Media) (Source: Raycon Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A West Paducah woman was arrested on multiple charges after creating a disturbance in a local business.

Samantha E. McBride, 38, of West Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This arrest occurred at 10:19 a.m. on  Wednesday, March 08 at a tanning salon on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Ky.

 Authorities say McBride created a disturbance at the business which lead to her arrest.

Employees of the salon say McBride had been in a tanning room for an extended period of time, and began screaming.

Officer Will Gilbert says McBride was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was unable to perform several field sobriety tests. 

McBride was arrested, and in her possession Gilbert found the drugs, oxycodone, alprozolam and diazepam.

McBride was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. 

