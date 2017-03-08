Fajita feast held for Perryville, MO tornado victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A warm meal is the last thing victims of the Perryville tornado worried about on Wednesday, March 8.

Tyson foods cooked up fajitas for everyone involved.

“I brought 500 pounds, so I hope that’s enough to feed everybody," said Mark Avery, Complex Manager for Tyson Foods in Dexter.

A delicious way to show support.

Tyson teamed up with Robinson Construction from Perryville for a Mexican feast.

“I feel it’s important to give back to the community which Tyson is very good about doing that in all communities we operate in," Avery said.

Chicken roasted on the grill while volunteers filled plate after plate.

“We’re cooking chicken and making fajita strips for anybody that arrives today for lunch," said Avery.

The food wasn’t just for those who could make it.

“We’re also taking some out to sites where they had homes that were completely destroyed, and where they’re doing construction work we’re actually taking it to the site also," said Avery.

On Moore Drive in Perryville, people appreciated the gesture.

“It was wonderful. It was like a Mexican burrito-thing. I don’t know what they called it, but it was good. It had tater chips with it, and it hit the spot just when I needed it," said Kevin Esselman who's home was damaged by the tornado.

Essleman said this week has definitely been a long one.

“It’s been tough, we’ve been without power and stuff, but we still have our home. We feel sorry for those who just got wiped out completely," Esselman said.

Which is why Avery is happy they can help.

“People’s houses are destroyed. They still have to have food, so we want to be there to supply that to them," Avery said.

If you would like to help victims of the Perryville tornado click here to learn more.

