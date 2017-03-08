$6,000 found and 2 arrested in drug investigation in Mississippi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$6,000 found and 2 arrested in drug investigation in Mississippi Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Christy Mitchell Brewer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Roger Dale Brewer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Roger Dale Brewer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Roger Dale Brewer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

2 East Prairie, Mo residents are facing drug charged after a narcotics investigation too place by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

Christy Mitchell Brewer, 46, and Roger Dale Brewer, 52, of East Prairie, MO, are each charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class c felony punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in the department of corrections; 1st degree endangering the welfare of a child, a class d felony punishable by up to 7 years imprisonment, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  

Christy also faces 2 additional counts of delivery of a controlled substance stemming from drug-related activities that took place within the motel room.  

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the office learned that narcotics were being distributed from a Charleston motel room rented by Roger Brewer. 

Working off of information in that tip, deputies conducted surveillance on the area.  

Sheriff Hutcheson, Sergeant Ryan Hill and Deputy Mike Borders then obtained consent from the occupants to search their room.  

Deputies reportedly seized prescription pills, 4 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, $6,000 and other items of drug paraphernalia indicative of drug use and distribution.  

Sergeant Hill reported finding a used meth pipe, accessible to a toddler present in the room.  The child was removed area and placed with a suitable relative.

Following the search, Roger and Christy Brewer were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.   

Roger and Christy Brewer both remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with their bonds set at $50,000 each.  

Sheriff Hutcheson would like to thank the Mississippi County residents for their tips, and reminds the public that all drug tips will be investigated and all sources will remain confidential.  

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. 

