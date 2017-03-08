Sheriff: trash, syringes found on public property in Jefferson Co., IL

The sheriff of Jefferson County, Illinois wants to find those responsible for dumping trash near a creek in his county.

According to Sheriff Travis Allen, a crew from the Jefferson County Work Camp was cleaning the trash dump on public property off of Adams Road.

Allen said someone dumped household items along with bags of syringes.

In a post on Facebook, Allen said, ""I hope the person that is responsible for dumping these syringes and trash on public property reads this! When my Deputies find you I am going to make an example out of you! You can believe that!"

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to those responsible for dumping all the trash.

Allen said, "Thank God the work camp found them instead of a child."

