Sheriff: trash, syringes found on public property in Jefferson C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: trash, syringes found on public property in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL) (Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL)
(Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL) (Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL)
(Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL) (Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL)
(Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL) (Source: Sheriff Travis Allen, Jefferson County, IL)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The sheriff of Jefferson County, Illinois wants to find those responsible for dumping trash near a creek in his county.

According to Sheriff Travis Allen, a crew from the Jefferson County Work Camp was cleaning the trash dump on public property off of Adams Road.

Allen said someone dumped household items along with bags of syringes.

In a post on Facebook, Allen said, ""I hope the person that is responsible for dumping these syringes and trash on public property reads this! When my Deputies find you I am going to make an example out of you! You can believe that!"

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to those responsible for dumping all the trash.

Allen said, "Thank God the work camp found them instead of a child."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly