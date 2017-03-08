Scott Co. rural fire chief recommends burn ban for county

High winds are expected for Wednesday night, March 8 and it has one fire chief calling for a burn ban in his county.

Scott County Rural Fire Chief, Jeremy Perrien, said you may be tired of seeing storm debris in your yard, but now is not the best time to burn it.

“Even if we had rain, with the winds high, I wouldn’t recommend burning," he said.

Chief Jeremy Perrien said our recent rains haven’t really dampened the fire threat right now.

“We have standing water in places right now, but humidity levels and the winds could still make that a bad deal," Perrien said.

Following damaging storms last week, plenty of homeowners may have debris in their yards.

It may seem like a good idea to burn it, but the fire chief recommends keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“Especially in the rural areas," he said. "If somebody is burning and it gets out of control, it's going to pose a hindrance on us to get there and get it under control before it damages too much.”

So for the time being, Perrien said it may be a better idea to dump your debris in your town’s waste area or keeping it in a pile until the wind slows down.

“If they’re wanting to burn it, I would push it out until April sometimes, just to be on the safe side," he said.

If you live in the Horseshoe Lake, Illinois, you’re under a burn ban until mid-April.

As far as Cape Girardeau residents, according to the city’s website, you are allowed to burn.

