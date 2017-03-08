Carbondale, IL police search for a suspect in a burglary investigation

The City of Carbondale Police Department are searching for a man suspected of taking money from a local business.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation.

Officers of the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a business burglary at Hans Market, located at 863 E. Grand Avenue on Thursday, February 23 at 5:48 a.m.

Officers later learned of a suspect that had entered the business and stole money.

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 619-549-COPS (2677).

