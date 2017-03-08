Survivor premiere marks 500th episode tonight

“The Stakes Have Been Raised” – It’s an epic showdown as two legends in SURVIVOR history set their sights on one another, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, tonight (7:00-9:00 PM) on KFVS12. Also, two castaways attempt to put their past behind them and start a new game while another castaway introduces the “spy shack” 2.0.

The season premiere of “Game Changers” marks the 500th episode of the series.

In the summer of 2000, the premiere of SURVIVOR introduced a mentally challenging, physically demanding and strategically complex adventure series to television. This spring’s edition, themed “Game Changers,” will feature 20 returning castaways who helped evolve the game even further by launching an accelerated level of competition and proven willingness to risk it all in order to become the Sole Survivor. These castaways who have made some of the biggest moves in the history of the game will be divided into two groups of 10 and forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. The show, filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.