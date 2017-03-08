2 people injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Two people were injured in a two-car crash on Wednesday in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On March 8 at approximately 9:08 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of US 68 and Fieldmont Drive.

Investigation showed that Charles G. Mitchell, 45, of Calvert City, was traveling east on US 68.

Mitchell was distracted and swerved out into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at US 68 and Fieldmont Drive behind a vehicle waiting to turn onto Fieldmont Drive.

When Mitchell swerved out into the opposite lane, he collided with a vehicle that was traveling west on US 68, operated by Ronda G. Hunter, 56, of Benton.

Both operators were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Reidland Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS and Lents Towing.

