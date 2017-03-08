Illinois State Police honored for 95 years of service

Illinois State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, recently co-sponsored a resolution congratulating the Illinois State Police on 95 years of service.

“For over 95 years, the brave men and women of the Illinois State Police have served and protected our state,” Costello said. “I am honored to congratulate them on their 95th anniversary, and thank them for the sacrifices they make for our community and our state.

“The Illinois State Police were formed on the principals of integrity, service and pride, and certainly have upheld those principals for the state. We are blessed to have this national model of a police department in the State of Illinois.”

Costello took the opportunity of the anniversary to be photographed with representatives of the ISP, including Lt. Col. Danny Vega, Colonel Joann Johnson, Lt. Col Jamal Simington and Director Leo Schmitz.

Also present at the presentation were House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, State Rep. John Cabello, State Rep. Dan Brady, State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, State Rep. Brian Stewart and State Rep. Tim Butler.

The Illinois State Police Department was formed on April 1, 1922.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.