Weather forecast forces change to SEMO baseball schedule

There's snow in the forecast and leaders at Southeast Missouri State University aren't taking any chances.

So, the Redhawks upcoming Ohio Valley Conference-opening series at Morehead State has been modified.

The series will open Thursday at 3 p.m.

Then, they'll face off in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at noon.

