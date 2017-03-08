Four things you need to know on 3/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/9

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

It's Thursday, March 9, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may wake up to some chilly temps and cool air, but that won't last long. It's going to be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms this evening, some of which may be severe. A LOOK AHEAD: Snow may be in your weekend forecast.

Making headlines:

Deadly crash in Butler Co., MO: A Poplar Bluff, Missouri woman was killed yesterday after a two-car crash in Butler County. One other man was seriously injured.

HAPPENING TODAY: House Republicans scored a pre-dawn triumph today in their effort to scuttle former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, but it masked deeper problems as hospitals, doctors and consumer groups mounted intensifying opposition to the GOP health care drive.

Nationwide At&T outage: A nationwide AT&T outage which kept many customers from being able to reach emergency services by dialing 911 has been resolved.

Lawmakers OK bill targeting Planned Parenthood in KY: Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would put Planned Parenthood at the end of the line for family planning funds.

