WANTED: Paducah police search for suspect involved in multiple thefts

Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of thefts at two locations in Paducah last week.

On Wednesday, March 1, an employee of Baptist Health Paducah reported her purse had been stolen. Police reviewed surveillance video which showed a man entering the area where the purse was kept. It later showed him dropping the purse outside the main doors to the hospital.

On Sunday, March 5, the owner of a business near Kentucky Oaks Mall reported two bank deposits were stolen, along with $40 from his wife’s purse. Again, surveillance video was reviewed. It showed what is believed to be the same man as that stole a purse at Baptist Health Paducah entering the office area of the business on Feb. 27 and take the deposits and the money from the purse.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, 5'8", 185 pounds, with possibly a small amount of facial hair. He has 12 inch dreadlocks, some of which are red or orange. He has a thick build and wears a large ring on his pinky finger, two silver necklaces and a watch with a large gold face. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and dirty jeans.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

