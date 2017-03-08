Real ID bill making its way through MO legislature

If the Missouri legislature doesn't pass a law allowing the Department of Revenue to issue Real ID compliant ID's by January 22, 2018, people will not be able to fly without a passport.

Currently, there are several bills in both the House and Senate. Most of them allow for the Department of Revenue to give out compliant ID's and one in the Senate urges the Federal Government to repeal real ID.

Senate Bill 37 and House Bill 151 are both making headway through their respective committees, however, nothing is currently on the books to be voted on to pass either.

While the Department of Homeland Security denies it, opponents say the government will be able to keep personal information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.