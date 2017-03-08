Clarkton woman seriously hurt in late night crash

A Clarkton woman was seriously hurt in a late night crash in Dunklin County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Krista Bates, 28, was driving northbound on Route MM, about three-miles west of Malden, when for an unknown reason she went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Bates was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report that Bates was not wearing a seat belt and her car was totaled.

