This week in country music: 1974 Charlie Rich

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Country music was going through some major changes in the 1970's.  There was the "Outlaw" movement and a controversy over what was country and what was pop music.   

But this week in 1974, some traditional artists were at the top of Billboard's Hot County Singles chart.

At number five was Tanya Tucker with Would You Lay With Me (in a Field of Stone).  That song was written by David Allan Coe. If you've ever seen Coe, you know he looks pretty rough, especially during this time period.   Tucker was only 16 at the time and when she went to the studio to meet with Coe about recording the song, she was actually terrified of  him.
 
Checking in at number four was Conway Twitty with There's a Honky Tonk  Angel Who'll Take Me Back In.  The single became Twitty's tenth number one on the country charts.  Elvis Presley had recorded a version of the song a year earlier, but didn't release it.  It was later released posthumously in 1979 and climbed to number 6 on the country charts.

In the number three spot was Sweet Magnolia Blossom by Billy "Crash" Craddock.  While the song peaked at number three in this country, it became a number one hit in Canada.

Tammy Wynette was at number two with Another Lonely Song. It was Wynette's 14th chart topper as a solo artist.

And at number one for this week in '74 was Charlie Rich with There Won't Be Anymore. Rich had recorded the song in the mid-1960, but it was never released.  But by 1974, Rich was one of the hottest country acts out there having recorded monster hits like Behind Closed Doors and The Most Beautiful Girl.  So labels who owned his older recordings to look for potential hits.  There Won't Be Anymore was one of those songs.  Billboard even ranked it as the number one song of the year.

