March 9 celebrity birthdays

He's a country music star who had a string of hits in the 1970's and 1980's. His hits include: Room Full of Roses, The Girls all Get Prettier at Closing Time and a popular cover of the Ben E. King classic Stand By Me. Mickey Gilley is 81 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Chloe in the Pitch Perfect movies. She's also starred in John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray and Prom Night. Brittany Snow is 31 today.

He's an Emmy Award winning actor who starred on the CBS drama Criminal Minds. Matthew Gray Gubler is 37 today.

He's a former host of Good Morning America and the former anchor of ABC World News. Charles Gibson is 74 today.

She's an attorney and former Victoria's Secret model who's currently a co-host on Fox News Channel's The Five. She also appears on other Fox News programs. Kimberly Guilfoyle is 48 today.

