Five things you need to know on 3/8

It's Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a chilly one as you wake up this morning with temps in the mid 40s. But by mid-morning those cold temps will be gone and warmer weather will be moving into the Heartland. Expect to see highs today in the mid to upper 60s. It's going to sunny and breezy, with winds blowing in from the west. A LOOK AHEAD: There's a small chance of rain over the next few days, but temps will stay relatively mild.

Making headlines:

Theft at WKCTC: Police in Paducah are attempting to identify a suspect who is suspected of taking a computer from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

"A Day Without A Woman": Organizers of January's Women's March have called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

DNA leads to arrest: A suspect in a 2014 burglary at a McCracken County Country Club is now behind bars after authorities say he left his DNA at the scene.

HAPPENING TODAY: Over the strong objections of key conservatives and Democrats, House Republican leaders are forging ahead with a health care plan that scraps major parts of the Obama-era overhaul.

4 dead after train hits bus: A freight train crashed into a bus full of Texas tourists visiting Gulf Coast casinos, killing four in Biloxi, Mississippi. Dozens others were injured, seven critically. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

