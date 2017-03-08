SEMO football opens up spring practice

The Southeast Missouri State football team opened up spring practice Tuesday morning at Houck Stadium.

SEMO has a total of 76 players on the 2017 spring roster.

This year's team also includes five returning starters on offense and four on defense.

The Redhawks will hold a total of 15 practices this spring.

