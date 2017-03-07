Tarasenko, Perron score and Blues top Wild 2-1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tarasenko, Perron score and Blues top Wild 2-1

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
St Louis , MO (AP) -

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored and Jake Allen made 32 saves and the St. Louis Blues edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Allen was 10.5 seconds away from a second straight shutout before Wild center Mikko Koivu threw a puck on net from near the blue line which bounced past Allen.

Allen's scoreless streak had reached 159 minutes, 8.5 seconds as St. Louis won back-to-back games after losing five in a row.

Perron scored his 13th goal of the season and Tarasenko added his 29th of the season to help new Blues coach Mike Yeo to his first win against his former team.

Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for Minnesota, which has lost two of its past three games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

  • Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:03:53 GMT
    The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...

    •   
Powered by Frankly