SIU students heading to hacking competition

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A heartland Cyber Security team is headed to their own version of March Madness. 

The Security Dawgs at Southern Illinois University qualified for the Midwest Regional College Cyber Defense Competition. 

The team finished in second place over the weekend in a wild card round, guaranteeing them a spot in the Tournament. 

The coach of the Security Dawgs, Thomas Imboden says the competition will be a bonus for the 8 students on the team.

"It's really one of the most fun things I've been a part of since I've been here, and its also great that we have so many alumni that give back and give the current team suggestions on how they can do better in the competitions," Imboden says.

The SIU Security Dawgs have a pretty good track record. In just over the past 10 years they've won 3 state titles.

