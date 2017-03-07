Suspect wanted out of Paducah, KY for stealing computer from WKCTC

Paducah, Ky police are attempting to identify a suspect who is suspected of taking a computer from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Officials are asking for the public's help in this case.

On Monday, March 6, Security Director David Wallace told police an instructor reported his school-issued laptop, computer bag and power cords were stolen from his office.

Officials say, surveillance video reveled a man leaving the Anderson Building on the campus with the instructor's bag.

The man is described as black with red braids, wearing jeans, a dark jacket and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

