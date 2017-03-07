Gov. Greitens shared thoughts after visiting the storm victims i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Greitens shared thoughts after visiting the storm victims in Oak Grove, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook) (Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook)
(Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook) (Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook)
(Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook) (Source: Governor Eric Greitens Facebook)
OAK GROVE, KY (KFVS) -

Missouri's Governor Eric Greitens spent some time in Oak Grove, Mo after the area was literally taken by storm during a tornado on Monday, March 6.

Greitens visited with medical personnel and citizens of the community, then he took to Facebook to share his thoughts. 

"I’d ask all Missourians to stop today and say a prayer for the people affected by last night's storms. Families across Missouri were caught in severe rain, hail, and destructive winds that reached 152 MPH, particularly in a few towns on the western side of our state. It is God’s grace that no one was killed,: Greitens said

He continued to explain how he watched as families attempted to find "precious personal items" in the rubble of their destroyed homes. 

Although Greitens hit hard on the devastation of the area, he said he saw the strength of the community as well.

"We also saw incredible resilience in this community. Dozens of volunteers and family members were out with wheelbarrows, work gloves, and the will to rebuild and recover. On the other side of this suffering is strength," Greitens said.

He said that the state is using resources to work with those affected by the storm and gave emergency response teams special credit for their work.

"We know that Missouri's greatest resource is our people. And the courage and grit of our people was obvious today as we watched a community come together to support one another after last night's destruction. We'll be praying for those dealing with the damage tonight. Your entire state stands with you. Stay strong," Greitens said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly