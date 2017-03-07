Gov. Greitens shared thoughts after visiting the storm victims in Oak Grove, MO

Missouri's Governor Eric Greitens spent some time in Oak Grove, Mo after the area was literally taken by storm during a tornado on Monday, March 6.

Greitens visited with medical personnel and citizens of the community, then he took to Facebook to share his thoughts.

"I’d ask all Missourians to stop today and say a prayer for the people affected by last night's storms. Families across Missouri were caught in severe rain, hail, and destructive winds that reached 152 MPH, particularly in a few towns on the western side of our state. It is God’s grace that no one was killed,: Greitens said

He continued to explain how he watched as families attempted to find "precious personal items" in the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Although Greitens hit hard on the devastation of the area, he said he saw the strength of the community as well.

"We also saw incredible resilience in this community. Dozens of volunteers and family members were out with wheelbarrows, work gloves, and the will to rebuild and recover. On the other side of this suffering is strength," Greitens said.

He said that the state is using resources to work with those affected by the storm and gave emergency response teams special credit for their work.

"We know that Missouri's greatest resource is our people. And the courage and grit of our people was obvious today as we watched a community come together to support one another after last night's destruction. We'll be praying for those dealing with the damage tonight. Your entire state stands with you. Stay strong," Greitens said.

