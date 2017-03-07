Eclipse information sessions for businesses to be held at Shawnee Community College

With all the interest in the upcoming total solar eclipse, there is one group that wants to help businesses prepare.

Shawnee Community College will host two informative Eclipse sessions on Thursday, March 30.

The first session will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the second session will follow at 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Both sessions will have an overview of the eclipse, what to expect as a business owner, and an opportunity to joining the official eclipse website.

Registering in advance is not requires but is appreciated.

To register, contact Candy Eastwood at 618-634-3231.

The sessions will be at the SCC Anna Extension Center in Ullin, Il.

They are geared towards business owners and how they can prepare for The Great American Eclipse on August 21.

