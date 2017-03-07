Members of the military offer free medical care in the Bootheel

Military men and women will be offering no-cost medical services in the Bootheel soon.

The initiative is called Operation Healthy Delta and it will give people in this area no-charge medical, dental and vision care.

The work will all be done by members of the Air National Guard and U.S. Navy Reserves from as close as St. Louis.

This event will allow members of the military to practice in a deployment-like environment and help out the community as well.

They will have locations in Charleston, Mo and Caruthersville, Mo but will be open to everyone regardless of age, income or where you live.

Organizers say in the past they have helped people find out about illnesses they had no clue were there.

This event will be held at the beginning of May, but there is a planning meeting set up for Wednesday, March 8.

We'll be keeping you updated with more information as we get closer to the date.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.