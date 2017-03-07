Pink Up - March Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

No two breast cancer cases are the same. Sarah Stockman Blackler knows that all to well. She beat the ugly c not once, but twice. The first time she experienced all sorts of complications. The second time, doctors were able to simply remove it without an issue. Blackler's story is a perfect example of how early detection can and does save lives.

Nichole Cartmell will tell you the full story on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 10 on March 12, 2017.

