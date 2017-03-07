PINK UP: Dexter woman beats breast cancer twice

No two breast cancer cases are the same.

Sarah Stockman Blackler knows that all to well.

She beat the ugly c not once, but twice.

It started in October of 1994.

"I woke up Saturday and I was sore and I'm poking around, 'Oh my, I got a lump, a big one.' And then I kept playing with it all weekend going it will go away, no. Monday I called my doctor," Blackler said.

By the end of the week she was in an operating room set to get a mastectomy.

"My surgeon said if I hadn't found it, I would've been dead in six months. It was very aggressive."

Death wasn't an option for Blackler.

She is a fighter.

"I had an eight year old at home, a 15 year-year-old and a 17-year-old, so I was like I can't just roll over and die, you know I've got to survive," Blackler said.

Surviving, though, was no easy task.

She had all sorts of complications.

Blackler said the chemo tried to kill her and the catheter in her chest broke.

"The doctors said that was the first time in 20 years that he'd ever known one break."

But it didn't stop there.

During her last treatments doctors ended up putting the chemo drugs in a tube that entered her jugular. On top of that, her red blood cell count dropped.

But the cancer what gone, at least for a while.

Then came 2012.

The ugly c came back.

"It was just turning into cancer, but they went ahead and removed, I had a simple mastectomy," Blackler said.

The lesson learned, according to Blackler: "If you stay on top of it and catch it early there's no problems."

She beat cancer again.

"How did I win my battle with breast cancer twice? I kept my faith in God. I always wore a smile. I never gave up."

Blackler's story is a cautionary tale all women need to hear and learn from.

Her advice: get checked. Early detection saves lives.

