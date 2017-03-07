Escaped KY inmate in custody after 6 months on the run

An inmate that escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center in 2016 has been taken into custody in Texas.

According to Kentucky State Police, Frederick Bristol escaped on Aug. 15, 2016.

He was arrested by officers with the San Antonio Police Department on March 3.

Investigators say his arrest was the direct result of information that KSP Troopers got after they sent a follow-up news release to local media on March 2.

Troopers say Bristol faces a charge in Texas of Failing to ID.

He will be extradited to Kentucky to answer a new felony charge of Escape 2nd Degree.

Investigators are still looking for Michael Stinson, 32, of Paducah in connection to the case.

He's wanted on a charge of Escape 2nd degree (complicity).

Anyone with information about Stinson's whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

