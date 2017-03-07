Storm spotter training available in West City, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WEST CITY, IL (KFVS) -

At the West City Community Center in West City, Il there is a class taking place that helps save lives around the area.

Skywarn Storm Spotter Training is a class of volunteers that give hours of their time to learn about storms and how to detect them.

These individuals play an important role in the process of warning citizens about severe weather.

The National Weather Service relies on these trained volunteers to add to Doppler radar information on severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods.

The classes are free of charge, open to everyone and last a little over 2 hours 

On Tuesday, March 7, nearly 70 people attended a class on storm spotting.

The class was 3 hours long and after the session was over some attendees became official storm spotters that help track storms for the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Mike York says the spotters are valuable in the warning process.

"They work with the emergency managers, they work with law enforcement and public safety officials," York says. "Its a combined effort also TV, media, broadcast stations also help get the word out its a partnership between the weather service, the spotters and the media."

For more information on storm spotter classes email Ricky.Shanklin@noaa.gov or Christine.Wielgos@noaa.gov

For further details about the classes visit www.weather.gov/pah/spottertraining

