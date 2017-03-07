SEMO baseball game against Arkansas State postponed

The baseball game between Southeast Missouri State University and Arkansas State was postponed on Tuesday, March 7 due to heavy rain in Jonesboro, Arkansas overnight.

The game will be made up at a later date to be determined.

SEMO will open Ohio Valley Conference play on the road at Moorehead State over the weekend.

