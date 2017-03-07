Center has help for Perryville tornado victims, but few are taki - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Center has help for Perryville tornado victims, but few are taking advantage

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Regional Family Crisis Center is open and ready to hand out supplies to Perryville storm victims, but so far, not a lot people have taken advantage.

Executive director Betty Pannier says the center has more than enough items to distribute, but she believes not many storm victims know about the center.

“We want to get the word out," Pannier said. "We have all kinds of supplies,” Pannier said. “We have clothing, paper products, food….hygiene products, water, shoes….we have shovels.”

The supplies come from community donations.

The Crisis Center is located at 302 Perry Plaza, which Pannier said is a strip mall.  “We’re two doors down from the laundromat,” Pannier said. 

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., but anyone who needs to go at a different time can call (573) 547-2480 and make other arrangements.

For now, the plan is to keep the center open this week only, but it could stay open beyond that depending on supply and demand.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly