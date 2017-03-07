Center has help for Perryville tornado victims, but few are taking advantage

The Regional Family Crisis Center is open and ready to hand out supplies to Perryville storm victims, but so far, not a lot people have taken advantage.

Executive director Betty Pannier says the center has more than enough items to distribute, but she believes not many storm victims know about the center.

“We want to get the word out," Pannier said. "We have all kinds of supplies,” Pannier said. “We have clothing, paper products, food….hygiene products, water, shoes….we have shovels.”

The supplies come from community donations.

The Crisis Center is located at 302 Perry Plaza, which Pannier said is a strip mall. “We’re two doors down from the laundromat,” Pannier said.

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., but anyone who needs to go at a different time can call (573) 547-2480 and make other arrangements.

For now, the plan is to keep the center open this week only, but it could stay open beyond that depending on supply and demand.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.