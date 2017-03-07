1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Calloway Co., KY

At 8:07 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 the Kentucky State Police responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash on Highway 641 near Tobacco Road in Calloway Co., Ky.

Officials say their investigation shows Tara E. Chandler,36, of Hazel, Ky was headed southbound on Highway 641 in a 2010 Maroon Dodge Caliber while driver, Hershel L. Preston,59, of Izard, Ak, was heading northbound in a 2013 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

They say Chandler entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason and the two vehicles collided.

Chandler was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway Co. Coroner.

Preston was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by Calloway County Sheriff Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance, and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.

Trooper Eric Fields, Advanced Collision Reconstructionist, is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

