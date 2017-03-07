Investigation into Carbondale arson continues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation into Carbondale arson continues

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale, Ill. have identified a man they wanted to talk to in connection to an arson investigation.

It happened outside the Marion Street Apartments on Wednesday, January 25, at 12:20 a.m.

Investigators say the small fire scorched the outside of the building.

According to police, they have talked to the man they were looking for and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the arson should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 619-549-COPS (2677).

