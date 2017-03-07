2nd person charged in McCracken Co., KY burglary case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2nd person charged in McCracken Co., KY burglary case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Jake Dean (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Jake Dean (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Jordan Heisner (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Jordan Heisner (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The second suspect in connection to a 2014 burglary at a McCracken County Country Club has been charged.

Jordan Heisner, 24, of Paducah faces charges of burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, and theft by unlawful taking over 4500.

The other suspect, Jake Dean, 24, of Metropolis left his DNA at the crime scene, according to the sheriff's department. He was charged in early March 2017.

The suspects broke into the club and stole cash and alcohol, according to police. Investigators say they also busted into the golf pro shop and stole merchandise.

It happened Nov. 18, 2014.

During the investigation, detectives gathered several items they believed would have DNA that could lead them to at least one of the suspects.

The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab contacted the sheriff's department in Nov. 2015 to let investigators know they'd gotten a hit on the DNA.

Deputies tracked Dean down in Feb. 2016 to obtain a DNA swab.

Then, on March 3, 2017, detectives got the confirmation they needed and obtained an arrest warrant for Dean.

As it turns out, Dean was in jail in Posey County, Indiana on unrelated charges.

He waived extradition and will be returned to McCracken County to face charges.

Dean faces charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and criminal mischief.

