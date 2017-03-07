Missing juvenile found, 2 arrested in Lyon County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing juvenile found, 2 arrested in Lyon County

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Jacob Lawrence (Source: Kentucky State Police) Jacob Lawrence (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Kelly Wilson (Source: Kentucky State Police) Kelly Wilson (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The search for a missing juvenile leads to the arrest of two people on multiple charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Highway 818 North in Lyon County on March 6 as part of their search for Lexie Gillespie.

Troopers found Gillespie in the home.

Three people in the home, Jacob Lawrence, 30, Kelly Wilson, 54, and Scott Wilson, 62, all of Eddyville, were cited for Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd degree.

Lawrence was arrested for Violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order/Domestic Violence Order and resisting arrest. He was also served with four active arrest warrants.

Kelly Wilson was arrested on two felony counts of Assault 3rd degree on a police Officer, Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.

Lawrence and Kelly Wilson are both in the Caldwell County Jail.

Gillespie was returned to her home.

