Illinois high school students take part in business skills competition

Gallatin County High School is the high overall winner for the high school business skills competition at Southeastern Illinois College.

The event, held Feb. 23, included six categories for individual students to compete with their peers from other SIC district high schools.

Those schools competing this year included Carmi-White County, Eldorado, Galatia, Gallatin County, Hardin County, Harrisburg and Pope County.

“The 2017 Business Skills Competition was another success,” said Kelsie Bond-Rodman, SIC Business Instructor. “It is great for the students to visit SIC and interact with potential instructors, students and staff. I always enjoy meeting and talking to future SIC students, and we appreciate all of the high schools that attended this year.”

In the accounting category, the 100-question test covers such topics as balance sheets, income statements, work sheets, adjusting and closing entries, account balances, notes receivable and petty cash.

Students are not allowed to use calculators or cell phones during the test.

Kelsi May of Gallatin County won first in accounting and Alexa Naas of Gallatin County took second.

The general business category covers banking, budgeting, careers, economic systems, insurance, marketing and other business information.

Chance Hamblin of Carmi-White County earned first place in general business, while Chloe Bosaw of Gallatin County took second.

A new category, business presentation, was introduced this year.

In this category, a two student team was given a topic and they were to use presentation software to deliver a six-minute presentation and were required to wear business casual attire.

This year’s topic was identity theft, and the teams were judged by Cameron Newbold, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones; Meghan Densch, Treasury Management Coordinator with Banterra Bank; and Kim Barr, Vice President Human Resources with Legence Bank.

Brody Oxford and Ali Hanson of Hardin County won first place in business presentation.

Second place went to Kallie and Abbie Keasler of Gallatin County.

Excel tests student knowledge on basic concepts in Excel, formatting workbook test and data, and calculating data with formulas and functions.

David Matthews of Gallatin County took first in Excel and Kelsi Watson of Galatia earned second.

In information technology, participants must reassemble a computer, determine basic networking properties, and complete a test.

Taking first in information technology was Ethan Reed of Harrisburg. Michael Jaster of Harrisburg earned second in this category.

Finally, the web design category required students to modify a web page working with HTML code.

Austin Galloway of Eldorado won first place in web design, and Konner Gross of Gallatin County took second.

Caleigh Bruce, Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Human Resources at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, as well as a proud SIC alumna was this year’s guest speaker.

Students also heard from Maggie Calcaterra, SIC’s transfer academic advisor.

