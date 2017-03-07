2 McCracken County students named to Presidential Honor Roll

Two McCracken County High School students have been awarded Silver Medals on the Presidential Honor Roll for outstanding performance on the 2017 National German Exam for High School Students.

Josh Baumgardner and Esper Goodwin received this award after scoring in the eightieth percentile on the Level 2 2017 National German Exam sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

Over 20,000 students participated in the exam this year.

The National German Exam, now in its 57th year, rewards students through an extensive prize program and provide a means of comparing students in all regions of the US.

Hal Boland, teacher of German at Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia and AATG President said, “The outstanding performance of these German students in our national competition brings honor to their school, their district, and their German program. The AATG salutes their tremendous accomplishment and the great work their teachers do.”

Baumgardner and Goodwin are students of Teresa Wallace, German teacher at McCracken County High School.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.