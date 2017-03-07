Delta C-7 schools in Deering, MO closed today due to power outag - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Delta C-7 schools in Deering, MO closed today due to power outage

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
DEERING, MO (KFVS) -

Delta C-7 schools in Deering, Missouri will be closed today due to a power outage.

