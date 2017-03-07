This week in music: 1977 New Kid in Town - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1977 New Kid in Town

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's drop a couple of quarters into The Breakfast Show jukebox of memories.

This morning we check out the music scene from this week in 1977.

Billboard's Hot 100 had Manfred Mann's Earth Band at number five with Blinded By the Light. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen, but his version failed to even make the charts. Manfred Mann changed the lyrics a bit,
added the "Chopsticks" piano melody in the bridge and ended up taking the song to the top of the charts.

Kenny Nolan was at number four with I Like Dreamin'.  Nolan had written hit song for other acts including My Eyes Adored You by Frankie Valli and Lady Marmalade for LaBelle.  But I Like Dreamin' was his biggest hit as a solo artist.  It spend 27 weeks on the Hot 100 through much of the spring and summer of '77.

The Steve Miller Band was soaring in the number three spot with Fly Like an Eagle.  Miller had been playing the song in concerts since 1973, but it wasn't until 1976 Miller got around to recording the song for an album.  

At number two was The Eagles with the debut single from their Hotel California album.  New Kid in Town features Glenn Frey on vocals and just a week earlier had become the Eagles 3rd number one hit following Best of My Love and One of These Nights.

Knocking the Eagles out of the top spot was Barbara Streisand with Evergreen the theme from the movie A Star is Born which starred Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. It was Streisand's second number one hit and The American Film Institute ranks it as the 16th Greatest Movie Theme of all time.

