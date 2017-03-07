March 8 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 8 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He was the drummer and lead vocalist of the The Monkees.  You heard him on the hits Last Train to Clarksville and I'm a Believer.
Micky Dolenz is 72 today.

He's a Cardinal outfielder who has battled serious injuries throughout his career. He's expected to be on the opening day roster this year as a back up.  Tommy Pham is 29 today.

He's the current anchor for the NBC Nightly News.  Before that he anchored Dateline NBC.  Lester Holt is 58 today.

He's an actor who starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer. He had the role of Freddie in the big screen version of Scooby Doo and is married to his co-star of that movie, Sarah Michelle Gellar.  We're talking about Freddie Prinze Jr. who's 41 today.

He's an actor who co-stars in the CBS crime drama Elementary. On the big screen, he's had roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, Legends of the Fall and Practical Magic.  Aidan Quinn is 58 today.

