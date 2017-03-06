2 Paducah, KY men arrested in connection with 2 missing juveniles

After finding two missing juveniles on Sunday, March 5, the Paducah Police Department has arrested two men that may have been hiding the young boys.

One of the missing juveniles was found walking on Husbands Rd. and said the other boy was located a trailor on Vasser Ave. but when police attempted to make contact the second boy at the reported residence for several hours, they did not receive an answer.

Officials observed a light being turned off and movement was inside.

One detective, Detective Green, was called to investigate, and completed a search warrant for the home.

Officer Francescon located the missing 13-year-old after searching the home, underneath mattresses in Michael Meeks, 42 of Paducah, Ky., bedroom.

Another 16-year-old was also located inside his room.

Blaine Disler, 52 of Paducah, Ky., along with Meeks were interviewed by Green.

Meeks stated he was not aware the 13-year-old was hiding in his room and Disler stated he did not know the 2 juveniles were inside his home.

Both men were arrested for custodial interference and cited for a 1st offense of possession of synthetic drugs.

