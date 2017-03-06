Union County Sheriff's K-9 program fundraiser is underway until March 27

The Shawnee High School in IL and the Union County Sheriffs Office are raising funds for the Union County Sheriff's Office K-9 program.

To show support for the K-9 program you Gold T-shirts are available for purchase, designed by a local student from Shawnee.

Proceeds from the shirts will be used to help maintain the K-9 program by purchasing food, vet bills, equipment and training for Kaiser the K-9 Officer.

The shirts cannot be exchanged or refunded after purchase and all orders must be returned to the Shawnee High School Office.

The last day to order is Monday, March 27.

