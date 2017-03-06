Rauner goes to court over comptroller paycheck handling

The Illinois Lt. Governor will be in southern Illinois on Monday, April 23. Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti plans to tour Continental Tire.
A steady rain didn't stop people from raising awareness for multiple sclerosis on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The rain will continue overnight with cool temperatures, mainly remaining steady in the middle 50s.
Police said there were no major injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, April 22.
The college of Agricultural Sciences at Southern Illinois University will be hosting farm tours at the University Farms.
