Kentucky State Police extradite fugitive wanted for taking $12,000

After a Governor’s Warrants were issued by both Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, Alfred L. Cross, 73 of Effingham, Il was extradited by Kentucky State Police and taken into custody by Macon Co., Il officials on Friday, March 3.

The investigation of a theft that began in August of 2016, reported to involve approximately $12,000.

This led to the a Grand Jury Indictment Warrant in October of 2016 for Alfred L. Cross.

During the investigation, KSP learned Cross was located in Illinois.

KSP Troopers served the indictment after returning Cross, charging him with theft by deception over $10,000 a class C felony.

Cross was lodged in McCracken County Jail.

The investigation continues and is lead by Trooper Jody Cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.