Tornado leaves some southern IL families homeless

The tornado on Tuesday night, February 28 was a stiff reality for dozens of people who now need to find a new place to live.Single mom of five, Lindsay Morgan, is still reliving the fear of making it through that deadly storm.

“My kids screamed. We prayed as hard as we could. By the time it was over with and we could look around…I don’t know why we were still alive at that point. Because in all logic, we shouldn’t have been...God had his hands on us and we’re here...Everything else I could care less about. I mean, I’ve got my kids,” Morgan explained.

Lindsay’s children range in age from seven to 15 and used to be residents of Ava, Illinois.

We're told she’s one of two families who need a place to stay as soon as possible. If anyone knows of an owner with rental properties in Elkville, DuQuoin, Vergennes or any of the surrounding community, then contact the church.

Families who suffered from the loss are getting help from the Nine Mile Baptist Association Disaster Relief Fund, which is housed at Elkville First Baptist Church for all disaster relief in this area of Southern Illinois.

Even though there are still many donations, there is still a big need.

According to the pastor of Elkville First Baptist Church, Scott Slone, people are in the cleanup process and calls are still coming in for cleaning supplies like:

Brooms

Mops

Tarps

Plastic Totes w/ lids

Cleaning Supplies

Bedding i.e. Sheets, Pillows & Blankets

"It's been a whole community thing," he said. "So, we have opened up our facilities to house things and make a central meeting place. But it's been a community effort."

If you are able to donate, please call the Elkville First Baptist Church at 618-568-1223 and leave a voicemail if no one answers.

Checks can be made payable to Nine Mile Baptist Association Disaster Relief Fund.

Murphy Wall State Bank is another location to drop-off donations.

Lastly, if you are in need of any other disaster relief help, call Illinois Free Will Baptists Disaster Response Unit 618-322-8174 and ask for Tim Hayes.

