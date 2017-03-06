Redhawks senior Antonius Cleveland in semifinals for dunk contest

Southeast Missouri State senior guard Antonius Cleveland has advanced to the semifinals for the Dark Horse Dunker competition.

"Dark Horse Dunker" is a digital media contest designed to determine the final participant in the Slam Dunk Championship at the host site of the NCAA Final Four.

Fans can cast their vote daily on multiple devices.

Vote here. DarkHorseDunker.com

