Graves Co. chiropractor accused of abusing patients appears in court

A Graves County, Kentucky chiropractor accused of touching patients inappropriately appeared in court in connection to the sex abuse case against him.

Dr. Stephen Douglas McAdoo was arrested in Feb. 2016 on charges of first degree sexual abuse.

During court on March 6, 2017, a pre-trial conference date was set for April. McAdoo will enter a plea or a date for a jury trial will be set.

The victims told investigators that McAdoo touched them inappropriately or fondled them while they were patients at his chiropractic office.

