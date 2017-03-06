Kentucky Governor makes appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

New faces are coming to the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee in Kentucky.

Governor Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions:

Architect Mark W. Ryles will serve on the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee.

Joseph B. Parker and David C. Banks are also architects and have been reappointed to the committee.

All appointees will serve for a term expiring March 5, 2018.

The Architectural Services Selection Committee, within the Finance and Administration Cabinet, will participate in every instance of the Cabinet's architectural services.

