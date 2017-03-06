6 tons of food collected for tornado victims in MO, IL

Communities around the Heartland are coming together after suffering from last week's deadly tornado.

SEMO Food Bank collected 21 pallets of food from Walmart stores in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Perryville in Missouri. Donations from these stores total over 10,647 pounds.

Walmart stores in Illinois collected four pallets or 2,000 pounds of donations.

The Ava Fire Department is scheduled to deliver donations to the Elkville Christian Church for Elkville, Vergennes and Mulkeytown residents.

Combined, these donations make 6 tons of donated items.

Two-and-a-half truckloads of donations were taken to Perry County Emergency Director Hank Voelker.

Voelker directed the food to Allen Hale’s Private Storage Facility in Perryville, Mo., which was donated to store disaster supplies and food.

Volunteers sort the donated food and supplies, then distribute it to families in Perryville, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.