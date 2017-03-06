1 injured in two vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

One woman is reported to have non-incapacitating injuries after her vehicle collided with another car in Kentucky.

Donna Hatfield, 52 of Eddyville, Ky, was headed east on Clarks River Road approaching the Tharp Lane intersection. Hatfield's 2006 Ford Taurus failed to stop and struck another vehicle.

The second vehicle, a Ford Pickup, was driven by Dannie Parrish, 47 of Paducah, Ky.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the collision in front of Regions Bank on Monday, March 6, at 12:34 p.m.

Hatfield was taken to an area hospital by personal vehicle for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Lent’s Towing.

