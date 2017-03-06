3 suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting following - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting following traffic stop in Sikeston, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Damyon Caldwell (Source: Missouri VineLink) Damyon Caldwell (Source: Missouri VineLink)
Demarcus Owens (Source: Missouri VineLink) Demarcus Owens (Source: Missouri VineLink)
This is the area where the chase ended. (Source: KFVS) This is the area where the chase ended. (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Three suspects who were considered dangerous are in custody in Sikeston, Missouri after a shootout with officers on Monday afternoon, March 6.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a car in the city limits on U.S. 60 for a registration violation. That stop was initiated around 12:40 p.m.

Instead of stopping, the trooper reported that the car turned onto Keystone Drive. That's when the chase started.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle slid off of the road and hit a utility pole guy wire. When it stopped, the front seat passenger, Laterrence Caldwell, ran.

Court documents show the man in the backseat, Demarcus Owens, got out and started firing at a trooper who returned fire.

As the shots were being fired, the driver, Damyon Caldwell, threw the car into reverse and took off.

Officers set up a perimeter of the area and started searching for the suspects.

Laterrence Caldwell was taken into custody near the scene.

Owens was located in the same area, hiding in the back of a pickup truck, according to court documents.

The car involved in the chase was located near the 63 mile marker on I-55.

Officers searched the area and the Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 unit was called in.

Corporal D. Crank with the MSHP wrote in a probable cause statement that deputies with New Madrid County spotted Damyon Caldwell near a water filled ditch.

When they lost sight, Crank and his K-9, Edy, crossed the water and that's when Edy signaled.

Crank said he pulled his gun when he spotted Damyon Caldwell hiding in a thick thorn patch and instructed him to put his hands up.

When Damyon Caldwell refused, Crank said he gave Edy the command to apprehend the suspect.

According to Crank, Edy bit Damyon Caldwell on the leg. Damyon then allegedly put his hands around Edy's nose, trying to cut off his oxygen.

Officers took Damyon Caldwell to the hospital for treatment of the bite wound before taking him to jail.

Court documents show that Owens admitted to firing shots at a trooper during an interview. He reportedly said he fired the shots in hopes that the officer would kill him.

Damyon Caldwell faces a charge of Assault on a Police Animal.

Owens faces charges of Armed Criminal Action and Assault 1st Degree.

Laterence Caldwell faces a charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Search ongoing for suspected gunman after 4 killed in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Search ongoing for suspected gunman after 4 killed in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-04-22 09:55:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-22 23:34:19 GMT
    Travis Reinking, 29, is wanted in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Metro Police)Travis Reinking, 29, is wanted in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Metro Police)

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

  • 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-22 12:34:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-23 00:26:13 GMT
    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)
    Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

  • Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession

    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession

    Sunday, April 22 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-22 20:28:27 GMT
    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)
    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)

    A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.

    A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.

    •   
Powered by Frankly