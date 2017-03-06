3 suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting following traffic stop in Sikeston, MO

This is the area where the chase ended. (Source: KFVS)

Three suspects who were considered dangerous are in custody in Sikeston, Missouri after a shootout with officers on Monday afternoon, March 6.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a car in the city limits on U.S. 60 for a registration violation. That stop was initiated around 12:40 p.m.

Instead of stopping, the trooper reported that the car turned onto Keystone Drive. That's when the chase started.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle slid off of the road and hit a utility pole guy wire. When it stopped, the front seat passenger, Laterrence Caldwell, ran.

Court documents show the man in the backseat, Demarcus Owens, got out and started firing at a trooper who returned fire.

As the shots were being fired, the driver, Damyon Caldwell, threw the car into reverse and took off.

Officers set up a perimeter of the area and started searching for the suspects.

Laterrence Caldwell was taken into custody near the scene.

Owens was located in the same area, hiding in the back of a pickup truck, according to court documents.

The car involved in the chase was located near the 63 mile marker on I-55.

Officers searched the area and the Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 unit was called in.

Corporal D. Crank with the MSHP wrote in a probable cause statement that deputies with New Madrid County spotted Damyon Caldwell near a water filled ditch.

When they lost sight, Crank and his K-9, Edy, crossed the water and that's when Edy signaled.

Crank said he pulled his gun when he spotted Damyon Caldwell hiding in a thick thorn patch and instructed him to put his hands up.

When Damyon Caldwell refused, Crank said he gave Edy the command to apprehend the suspect.

According to Crank, Edy bit Damyon Caldwell on the leg. Damyon then allegedly put his hands around Edy's nose, trying to cut off his oxygen.

Officers took Damyon Caldwell to the hospital for treatment of the bite wound before taking him to jail.

Court documents show that Owens admitted to firing shots at a trooper during an interview. He reportedly said he fired the shots in hopes that the officer would kill him.

Damyon Caldwell faces a charge of Assault on a Police Animal.

Owens faces charges of Armed Criminal Action and Assault 1st Degree.

Laterence Caldwell faces a charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop.

